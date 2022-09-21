CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

The GO Foundation Story

Values: Integrity. Equality. Opportunity. Strength in culture.

The GO Foundation was founded by Sydney Swans Legends, Adam Goodes and Michael O’Loughlin to empower young Indigenous Australians through education.

Our office is located on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. The GO Foundation’s mission is to empower young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through education. Our Scholarship Program provides access, opportunity and wrap around pastoral and cultural support for our GO Scholars to ensure their journey through school is as rich and rewarding as possible.

The GO Foundation offers a dynamic, passionate and fast paced environment with an excellent working culture underpinned by our values of Integrity, Equality, Opportunity and Strength in Culture.

We are currently recruiting and would love to hear from people who share our values and have the experience, passion, and energy to have an impact and make a difference for our mob through education.